Fare-dodgers fined

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif, the team conducted surprise raids in the trains. The team went to Gujranwala railway station and raided a train car leaving Lahore for Rawalpindi at 12:30pm. Similarly, raids were also carried out on the Khyber Mail from Karachi to Lahore and from Peshawar to Lahore and imposed fine on seven ticketless passengers.