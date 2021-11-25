Fare-dodgers fined

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif, the team conducted surprise raids in the trains. The team went to Gujranwala railway station and raided a train car leaving Lahore for Rawalpindi at 12:30pm. Similarly, raids were also carried out on the Khyber Mail from Karachi to Lahore and from Peshawar to Lahore and imposed fine on seven ticketless passengers.
LAHORE: The Establishment Division has asked Punjab to immediately relieve the officers who have been transferred...
LAHORE:The Emergency Services Academy hosted 3-day United Nations INSARAG Asia Pacific Regional Earthquake Response...
LAHORE: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr Khazar Farhadov visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore held a meeting with all the Sub Divisional Police Officers of different circles.He warned the...
LAHORE: There is a visible decline in dengue fever cases in City during November 2021, which is a result of consistent...
LAHORE: The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, in...