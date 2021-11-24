Cyber security vital for national security: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated Pakistan's first-ever National Cyber Security Academy at the opening of the International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security 2021 (ICCWS 2021) at PAF Complex, Islamabad.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, was also present. The event was also attended by Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Air University and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director General C4I PAF along with civil, military and foreign dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, President Alvi declared Cyber Security a global threat, having implications on the national security of the country. The President appreciated industry-academia collaboration where PAF worked closely with the Air University and HEC in establishing the country’s first-ever Cyber Security Academy.

Terming it a historic occasion, the President lauded the efforts of PAF and called for the pursuit of excellence in the Cyber Domain. “Chief of the Air Staff’s vision on evolving Cyber Domain has defined PAF’s role in contributing to Cyber Security objectives under National Cyber Security Policy 2021. PAF has worked closely with academia to strengthen HR talent and R&D efforts in the Cyber Domain.

Through effective industry-academia linkages supported by comprehensive R&D setups, PAF would transform into an effective and highly responsive Cyber Force,” the president said. Speaking on the occasion, Air-Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Director-General C4I PAF, highlighted PAF’s contributions in setting up Cyber Security Academy and successful conduct of the ICCWS along with the Cyber Security Industry Exhibition.

Air-Vice Marshal Abbas also highlighted PAF’s plan to establish its own Cyber Command, supported by a Cyber Technology Park and Cyber Center of Excellence under National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP). Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Air University expressed that the overall objective of the Cyber Security Academy was to produce trained Cyber experts for government, industry, public and private sector organizations to address emerging Cyber Security threats.

After the inauguration of the Cyber Academy, President Alvi, along with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Cyber Security Industry Exhibition. Chief of the Air Staff briefed the President on initiatives being pursued by PAF in collaboration with local and foreign technology experts.