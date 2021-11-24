Pakistan, Oman to start ferry service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman are in talks to start ferry service between the two countries and ways to promote tourism, foreign media reported.

In this regard, Oman’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon met Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed with him the start of a ferry service, according to Interior Ministry.

Pakistan has been considering a ferry service that would connect Middle Eastern seaports with Karachi and Gwadar. The country has long cherished the dream of initiating the service to link Pakistani ports with Dubai, Oman and Iran to facilitate people, who want to travel to these destinations by providing them alternate routes.

Pakistan has also been encouraging the private sector to invest in this mode of transportation. “Ferry service between Pakistan and Oman will start soon,” the Pakistani interior ministry quoted Ambassador Al-Marhoon as saying. “The service will boost trade and tourism between Pakistan and Oman.”