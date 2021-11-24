 
close
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

US warship transits Taiwan Strait

By AFP
November 24, 2021
US warship transits Taiwan Strait

Taipei: A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. The passage through the Taiwan Strait by the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius was a routine transit, the US Seventh Fleet said.