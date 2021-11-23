LHCBA Pindi chapter terms fugitive’s address inappropriate

RAWALPINDI: President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rawalpindi Bench Sardar Abdul Razzaq Monday termed the video link address of a fugitive accused in a Lahore conference inappropriate.

Addressing a press conference here at the LHC bar office, Razzak said that the lawyer's community respected Ali Ahmad Kurd as a lawyer, but his speech was reckless, especially in a conference where delegates from abroad and India were also present. "Ali Ahmad Kurd should have spoken with care and responsibility," he added.

Razzaq, on the occasion, announced that LHCBA would organise a National Kashmir Conference on November 27 to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He said that President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry would preside over the conference, while leaders of all political parties and stakeholders have been invited to participate. "Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sardar Atiq Ahmed will address the National Kashmir Conference, "he said.

Razzaq said that the political leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami and All Parties Hurriyat conference would also participate in the conference. The LHCBA Rawalpindi Bench office-bearer praised the media for highlighting the rights of Kashmiri's at the international level. He added that at the end of the conference, a unanimous declaration would be sent to the United Nations, the European Union, the Human Rights Commission, and the international community.

He said that the construction of the lawyer's hospital would be completed soon with the cooperation of the provincial government. Secretary Bar Shahid Ali Shehzad Bhatti and a large number of lawyers were present on the occasion.