Corona claims one more life in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,287 in the district and five more persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 222 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said 25,796 patients had recovered from the disease so far while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 124.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital, and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 10 were at DHQ Hospital, and six were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he said.