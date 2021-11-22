Corona claims one more life in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,287 in the district and five more persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.
He said 222 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said 25,796 patients had recovered from the disease so far while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 124.
He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital, and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 43 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 10 were at DHQ Hospital, and six were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he said.
TAKHTBHAI: Mardan police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders, nine abettors and 14 other suspects during search and...
LAHORE: Two youths were hit to death near Eastern Bypass Lahore to Sialkot Motorway Sunday.The victims were identified...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a woman in Shikarpur after declaring her Kari for allegedly committing adultery. Reports said...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot a woman dead in Larkana on Sunday over personal...
SUKKUR: As many as five children have died due to measles in various parts of interior Sindh, despite the ongoing...
LAHORE: The first three-day Urs celebrations of the TLP founder Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi concluded Sunday...