Strongest resistance against Taliban came from KP: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) put up the most resistance against the Taliban.

PPP chairman visited the mausoleum of Pir Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Leader of Tehreek-e-Pakistan in Manki Sharif and laid a wreath.On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to media said that Manki Sharif is his second home. "I have always received love from here. The referendum was won in favour of Pakistan thanks to Pir of Manki Sharif. The sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terrorism cannot be forgotten," he said

He said that KP had put up the most resistance against Talibanisation, the government should make public the details of talks with TTP, Imran Khan had pushed Pakistan into a quagmire of problems. The people should reject the so-called change in the next elections.

Pir of Manki Sharif, former minister Pir Nabi Amin thanked Bilawal Bhutto for his visit and said that talks with the killers of thousands of Pakistanis including Benazir Bhutto are rejected. The state should acknowledge the sacrifices of the martyrs. The agreement was to establish an Islamic state which could not be implemented.