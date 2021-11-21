‘One Window Operation Desk’ to facilitate police personnel inaugurated

Islamabad : Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Saturday inaugurated a ‘One-Window Operation Desk'' here at the Central Police Office aimed at extending maximum facilities to the personnel.

The Deputy Inspector General, Senior Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, a news release said.

Under one-roof facility, a big initiative of the IGP, all departmental issues of police personnel like leave, transfers, service records, promotions, pensions, penalties and other governmental matters would be solved within three to seven days.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the IGP said the desk had been set up to make it possible for police personnel to access all facilities and services under one roof.

He said police personnel would be able to take full advantage of the facility and get complete information through it.

“Now police personnel will not need to visit other offices for their work as the staff of One Window Operation Desk will be bound to provide complete information about status of different pending matters.

”With provision of digital information, he said all departmental matters of police personnel would be solved on priority without any undue delay.

Police personnel have expressed happiness over the establishment of the one-window facility for instant resolution of their official matters without any typical bureaucratic hurdles.