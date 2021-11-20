DCO secretary general visits Comsats University

Islamabad : Secretary General, Digital Cooperation Organisation Deemah Y. Alyahya on Friday visited various digital facilities in Comsats University and showed keen interest in Center for policy studies and business incubation centre.

The Secretary General DCO along with four-member delegation is in Pakistan on official visit.

According to the press release, Al-Yahya is a renowned digital economy expert and advocate of digital literacy, empowerment and training in communities traditionally marginalised by the ‘digital divide.’

Secretary General DCO was briefed about CUI Data Center, Digitalisation of Library, Video Conferencing Facility, Medical Image Processing Research Group (MIPRG) and Medical Imaging and Diagnostics Lab (MIDL).

Prof. Madani has given a detailed presentation about CUI. He informed that the Comsats University Islamabad is a public sector university having seven campuses in Pakistan with five faculties, 22 academic departments and nine state of the art research centres.

He said that CUI offered more than 100 degree programs at BS, MS and PhD level to over 34,000 students, including over 500 international students.

Prof. Madani also informed regarding the special initiatives of CUI on digitisation, internationalisation and technology innovation patronized by Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, rector CUI. Secretary General DCO in her presentation highlighted objectives, goals of DCO.

She briefed about DCO vision of having collaboration among its seven-member counties including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Nigeria and Oman.

She said that the purpose of the visit was to unlock the full potential of DCO Forum for realising the Digital Pakistan Vision of the Government of Pakistan and finding potential areas for developing digital cooperation between Comsats University Islamabad and DCO’s member nations.

She also emphasised on women and youth empowerment in the growing digital economy.

The Secretary General showed special interest in Comsats University’s Centre for Policy Studies and Business Incubation Centre and offered Comsats University to become an observer institution of DCO.

She also invited faculty members of the university to be part of the DCO’s accelerator programme.

Both sides agreed on enhancing cooperation among universities of DCO member countries.

Head International Office of Comsats University was assigned as focal person for initiating collaboration with DCO through the respective Ministry.