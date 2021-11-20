NCRC launches prevention of child abuse campaign

Islamabad : To commemorate the World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse on Friday, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) launched the prevention of child abuse campaign led by actor Ahsan Khan as the NCRC Goodwill Ambassador.

Supported by the European Union funded Huqooq e Pakistan Project, the Campaign aims to educate, equip, and empower children, parents, caregivers, and society about child sexual abuse through three videos recorded with children, parents and community members. The awareness raising initiative comes at an important time because abuse and violence against children continue to be growing concerns in Pakistan – particularly compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch, NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen, said, “Ensuring child rights is particularly important because Pakistan has a unique window of opportunity where the ‘youth bulge’ can truly drive Pakistan’s future. But the worrying child abuse crisis is unfolding right before our eyes. The time to act is now – through strengthening child rights protection systems and legislations along with mass civic awareness-raising efforts.” She reiterated that the NCRC is strongly committed to ensuring that child abuse cases are resolved swiftly and with the full force of justice.

The Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of European Union to Pakistan, Ovidiu Mic reiterated that “children are the future of our societies and their rights must be upheld, violations denounced and punished. In Pakistan, the European Union is actively supporting initiatives to prevent child abuse in all its forms and to promote awareness of the risks that it poses.” He then praised this initiative and highlighted its significance to raise awareness on the subject and create opportunities for discussion.

The guest-of-honour and Goodwill Ambassador Ahsan Khan, spoke about his involvement with the Campaign: “We need to act now. Pakistan’s biggest resource is its young population, especially children. They will be tomorrow’s leaders, politicians, doctors, policy makers, actors and artists. For them to imagine a better world than ours, we need to ensure that we give them a better world to dream in where they can be safe, secure and loved.”

The Prevention of Child Abuse Campaign 2021 launched in the lead-up to Universal Children’s Day – celebrated on November 20. The day renews a global annual commitment to centre children and young people’s voices to address their unique challenges and make decisions for their better future by fulfilling their due rights. Universal Children’s Day also marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child on 20 November 1989. Pakistan was the sixth country to ratify the convention the following year.

In keeping with Pakistan’s commitment to the Convention, the NCRC established in February 2020 under The National Commission for the Rights of Child Act, 2017 – the Commission has an overarching advisory mandate for the promotion, protection, and fulfillment of child rights.