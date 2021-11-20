Activities spreading environmental pollution banned

LAHORE:Owing to increase in the air quality index of the provincial metropolis in particular and other parts of the province in general, Relief Commissioner and Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has prohibited different activities under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code to control smog.

The activities include burning of any type of crop residue, emissions from vehicles exceeding the admissible limit, all industrial units working without emission control system, all stone crushers operating without wet scrubbers, burning of all types of solid waste, tyres, rubber and plastic, sale and use of all types of substandard fuel, and all types of encroachments which cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic on roads and footpaths. The relief commissioner banned all kinds of parking which might cause hindrance in smooth flow of traffic, all types of activities without proper safeguard, uncovered and open dumping and storage of construction material, uncovered transportation of construction material like sand, mud and cement, and any other unauthorised activities which may cause pollution.

Babar Hayat Tarar under the Punjab Natural Calamities Prevention and Relief Act has issued orders that all offices of private sector entities and other individuals within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation would ensure that 50 percent of the employees work from home. All Punjab government administrative secretaries would make plans for reduction in the number of official vehicles of their departments plying on roads by 50 percent during the period from November 25, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The off-road vehicles would be parked in the secretariat of each department and would be checked daily by the administrative secretary concerned. The plan would be implemented w.e.f Nov 25. The commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan divisions would ensure similar arrangements for the reduction in the number of official vehicles in their respective headquarters. All industrial units would install equipment for emission control and cameras for monitoring by December 4. Necessary configuration for live monitoring of industrial emission would be made by Industries Department, Environment Protection Department and PDMA.

The School Education Department and Higher Education Department will ensure that public and private educational institutions increase use of buses and vans by 50 percent for pick and drop of students.

Moreover, in compliance with the order of the Lahore High Court, the following fines shall be imposed on different violations. Burning of crops residue and municipal waste activity would come under the fine of Rs50,000 while the brick-kilns not on zigzag technology or emitting black smog shall be imposed minimum fine of Rs50,000 and up to Rs100,000. Moreover, polluting and smog emitting public and private vehicles would be imposed Rs2,000 fine each and industrial units functioning without emission control equipment and devices would be imposed a minimum fine of 50,000 and up to Rs100,000.