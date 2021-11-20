 
Saturday November 20, 2021
World

Thunberg slams Johnson over private jet

By AFP
November 20, 2021

STOCKHOLM: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for using a jet during his hosting of the COP26 summit in Glasgow and called world leaders’ behaviour “hypocritical”. Thunberg was holding her first School Strike for the Climate in Stockholm since the close of the Glasgow summit last weekend, which the 18-year-old Swede termed “a failure”.