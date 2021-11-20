Scrap dealer stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Baldia Town’s Gulshan-e-Ghazi on Friday.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Abdul Hadi, son of Abdul Qadeer. While sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the Ittehad Town police said the man was a scrap dealer and lived in a small house. Four unidentified persons came to his house and stabbed him to death after an exchange of hot words. The police said the incident had taken place two days after the victim returned to Karachi after visiting his relatives in Afghanistan.

Man injured

A man, 45-year-old Ali Bahadur, was wounded in a firing incident in Lines Area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The Brigade police suspected that the incident took place over personal enmity.