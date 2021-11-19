Marine information workshop held

Islamabad : COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, Harbin Engineering University (HEU), China jointly organized the 3rd China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop at CUI, Wah Campus as a part of the One Belt One Road initiative under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) was the chief guest at this event. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid,, Director, COMSATS University Islamabad, Wah Campus welcomed the guests.

In the opening address, he informed that workshop is designed to provide a dedicated platform to scientists, engineers, academicians, industry professionals and researchers from Pakistan and China to deliberate on this emerging area of Marine Science and Technology in Pakistan. He added that as part of One Belt One road initiatives, the College of Underwater Acoustics Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, China has played an enormous role towards capacity building in Pakistan.

Realising the importance of Marine Engineering and Marine Science, CUI has also signed a MoU with HEU, China to carry out research in the field of Marine Informatics and Engineering and currently 12 students of HEU are doing research at CUI Wah Campus.

Prof. Qiao Gang, Co-Chair of workshop, Associate Dean for Scientific Research, College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, China assured his support for research and development in this emerging field in Pakistan. The chief guest, Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in his address shared the importance of the workshop and area under discussion Marine Engineering and Marine Sciences. He thanked the organisers from CUI and HEU organizing this workshop every year and bringing both Pakistani and Chinese experts together. He assured all facilitation from PSF related to the Marine Engineering and Marine Sciences. He also mentioned different funding schemes already in place with China since long.