Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala in Islamabad next month

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is going to organise one of the biggest sports extravaganza at university level in Islamabad from December 6-9, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday.

There will be competitions in 15 sports disciplines in the Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala 2021 in which more than 7000 students, boys and girls, will take part.

HEC will organise contests of athletics, hockey, football, squash, boxing, judo, tennis, handball and volleyball. The events will be held at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Jinnah stadium and gymnasiums.

This is the first time that HEC is organising competitions for all university students in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala.

Sources said that there would be seven events for boys and eight for girls. Details have been sent to the sports departments of each university of the country.

They also said that a handsome amount in cash prizes would be distributed among the winners.

The sources said that November 20 is the last date for registration.

The sources said that the contingent of either Punjab University or Karachi University would be the biggest.

The sources said that for the first time top HEC management has been asked to organise a sports event.

Till filing of this report no official in HEC responded to ‘The News’ queries about the sports extravagnza. ‘The News’ gathered the details through sports officers of different universities.