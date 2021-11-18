More hospitals being registered for organ transplant: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Phota Acting Director General Dr Murtaza and other officials. Dr Murtaza presented the performance update of the Authority.

The minister said that the PHOTA had registered 120 organ donors so far while fresh directions had been issued to set up a donor bank. PHOTA is now registering more hospital for organ transplant, the minister said adding a regular director general shall be appointed very soon in the authority.

The PHOTA has been restructured according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar. Organ donation is an act of great virtue and there must be proper strategy to create awareness among the general public about it, she added. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said convincing people for organ donation was a challenging work and a registry shall be developed for donors’ data.