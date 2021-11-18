Govt is sowing seed of legislation but someone else to reap its benefit: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that the government is using all its energy to sow the seed of this legislation but they will not benefit from its fruit rather someone else will reap the benefit.
Zardari briefly responded to a journalists’ question with reference to government’s efforts for passage of legislation.
Asked that the joint session was convened without taking the opposition into confidence and whether the government succeeds in its plans, Zardari replied the government was getting success due to other reasons. “And you now the other reasons better,” said.
