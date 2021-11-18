Unprecedented deadly storm pounds Vancouver

VANCOUVER: A deadly storm described by officials as a once-in-a-century weather event has severed road and rail links around Vancouver, Canada.

Thousands of homes in British Columbia were evacuated after an “atmospheric river” - a long strip of moisture in the atmosphere that transports water from tropical regions towards the poles - dumped the region’s monthly rainfall average in just 24 hours.

Two motorways connecting the West Coast city were closed after being damaged by severe flooding. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes due to the massive storm, which struck on Sunday.

A woman was killed in a highway landslide, and rescuers say at least two other people are missing. The woman’s body was found near Lillooet, about 250km (155 miles) from Vancouver, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

RCMP Sgt Janelle Shoihet said that rescuers had not yet determined the number of occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide, according to AFP news agency.

The provincial minister of transportation, Rob Fleming, told a news conference it was the “worst weather storm in a century”. Minister of public safety, Mike Farnworth, said he had “no doubt” that the storm was linked to climate change.

All 7,000 residents of Merritt, about 120 miles north-east of Vancouver, were ordered to flee their homes on Monday.