India extends ban on Zakir Naik’s IRF for five more years

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government on Monday extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher and renowned scholar Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia.

The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (37 of 1967) by the Indian government on November 17, 2016.

The message of Zakir Naik has been attaining tremendous popularity among the masses in India and for the reason incumbent Modi government isscared about his wide acceptance. The IRF has been denying the allegations made by the Indian government time to time against it as it has contested in the court of law where justice is hard to be available.