Central Punjab Blues post decent score on first day

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Waqas (101) guided Central Punjab Blues to a respectable total on the opening day of the four-day final in National Under-19 Championship against Southern Punjab Whites here at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday.

Put into bat first, Central Punjab hit up 337 before being all out in 77th overs. By the close of opening day’s play Southern Punjab Whites reached 35 for no loss with Aun Shahzad (19 not out) and Arafat Ahmad Minhas (16 not out) at the crease.

The opening day however belonged to Waqas who struck three sixes and sixteen fours on his way to his hundred. His 132-ball knock held Central Punjab Blues innings together. He was supported well by opening batter Shawaiz Irfan who contributed 71 off 113 balls, hitting 12 fours in the process.

Waqas and Shawaiz added 120 runs for the third wicket to give team’s total some respectability.

Southern Punjab’s Faisal Akram with his left-arm spin took 4-54, while Arafat Ahmed and Mohammad Ismail bagged two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Southern Punjab U19 Whites were 35 for no loss in nine overs.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab Blues 337 all out in 76.1 overs (Mohammad Waqas 101, Shawaiz Irfan 71, Abubakar 38, Ali Asfand 31; Faisal Akram 4-54, Arafat Ahmed 2-48, Mohammad Ismail 2-68). Southern Punjab Whites 35-0 in nine overs (Aun Shehzad 19 not out, Arafat Ahmed 16 not out).