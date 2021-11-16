France tells UK to stop ‘giving lessons’ on migrants

PARIS: France told Britain on Monday to stop "giving lessons" on migrants ahead of talks seeking to ease an increasingly acrimonious row between London and Paris over the numbers crossing the Channel.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is due to speak with British counterpart Priti Patel later on Monday after London was angered by what it deems "unacceptable" numbers crossing the Channel.

"Britain is in no position to be giving lessons to us," Darmanin told Cnews television. Britain "should stop using us as a punch-ball in their domestic politics", he added. The talks had been due to take place in Paris but will now be by video conference as Patel deals with a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool that is being treated as a terror attack.