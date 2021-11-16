Saudi authorities hand over two mosques to Pakistan

MANSEHRA: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia handed over two mosques in Mansehra and Muzaffarabad to the government of Pakistan on Monday. A press release issued by KSA Embassy said that the King Abdul Aziz Mosque, built in Mansehra, and King Fahad Mosque, built in Muzaffarabad (AJK), were handed over to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri received the necessary documents of the mosques.
The press release further said that around 10,000 people could offer prayer at the King Abdul Aziz Mosque, while King Fahad Mosque Muzaffarabad could provide space to around 6,000 worshipers. Both the mosques were designed keeping in mind the grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madina.
