Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) senior leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly said on Sunday that it was getting really hard to go along the PTI government as an ally, as the common man was suffering and the public representatives were unable to face them.

In a series of tweets issued here, he said the government seemed failing to mitigate the public sufferings. He regretted that the government was rubbing salt into the wounds of the public by presenting non-issues as serious issues. He said the situation would worsen if immediate relief was not provided to the common man. He suggested to the government to show seriousness in resolving all issues facing the public currently.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the PMLQ parliamentary party was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. All members said that the common man was suffering, and people's representatives were finding it difficult to face people in their constituencies. For all these reasons, it is becoming difficult to go along the government, they added.

In the meeting, all members of the assembly gave the authority to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for making all decisions regarding continuing coalition with the government. At the beginning of the meeting, all members prayed for speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

They expressed concerns over rising unemployment and inflation. The meeting also expressed serious apprehensions over rising dollar, petrol, electricity and gas prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Members of National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Mrs Farrukh Khan, provincial ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Members of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Khadija Omar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman and Shafay Hussain were also present.