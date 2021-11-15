All-rounder Iftikhar optimistic to perform on BD’s slow tracks

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday hoped to come good on slow, spinning Bangladesh tracks during the three-match T20 series starting with the opening T20 on November 19.

Iftikhar, who joined the national cricket team in Bangladesh the other day, said he was keenly looking forward to the series.

“Usually we get low and slow spinning wickets in Bangladesh. I am keenly looking forward to playing in such conditions. Bangladesh have proved a formidable side at home. We are ready to play our best cricket on these pitches,” he said.

Iftikhar who has come out of a successful domestic season wanted to carry his form into international cricket.

“My efforts would be to make the best use of my domestic form if given the opportunity. Pakistan have been playing outstanding cricket in the shortest version of the game. We hope to show the same powerful cricket against Bangladesh.”

The all-rounder praised Bangladeshis’ interest and love for the game.

“The moment I landed at the airport, everyone started welcoming me. They like cricket, cricketers and try to enjoy the game like anything. We hope to see them enjoying the forthcoming series also.”

Iftikhar has replaced Mohammad Hafeez on the Pakistan team for the Bangladesh tour. Hafeez has pulled out of the tour following World Cup campaign.

Pakistan team members would start their net sessions in Dhaka from today (Monday) following Sunday’s rest. Though the visitors mostly stayed at hotels, the majority of them had extensive work out at the hotel gym and light training with the help of trainers.

Meanwhile, local doctor Manzoor Chaudhry has replaced Dr Najeeb Soomro who has been called back by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).