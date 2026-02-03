Andrew planning next move as new Epstein files intensifies scrutiny

Former Prince Andrew may escape UK amid growing legal scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, a new report has claimed.

A source spilt to Radar Online that the “disgraced” former Duke of York could move to the Middle East to avoid being questioned in the US.

After losing his royal titles last year, Andrew is now under immense pressure as US authorities released millions of pages of emails, photos and other files highlighting Epstein’s network and his alleged involvement.

Lawmakers in the US are calling for him to give evidence, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the focus should remain on Epstein’s victims.

"I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority,” he said.

Starmer added: "But yes, in terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that.

"You can't be victim-centered if you're not prepared to do that."

One of the photos discovered from new Epstein documents released by US Department of Justice showed the “disgraced” ex-royal crouched over a female lying on the floor.

And now, a source said that “there is a sense this chapter is closing fast,” adding, “People around him believe he will definitely decamp to the Middle East to escape sustained legal grilling and the spotlight over this never-ending scandal.”

“He is essentially a dead man walking in royal circles and may be shunned even further by The Firm,” they added.