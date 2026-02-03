Sam Altman responds to report claiming OpenAI’s frustration with Nvidia AI chips

Sam Altman has reaffirmed a good working relationship with Nvidia in a recent post, pushing back against the alleged claims regarding OpenAI’s dissatisfaction with US-based chipmaker giant’s AI chips.

Taking to X, the CEO of OpenAI posted, “We love working with NVIDIA and they make the best AI chips in the world. We hope to be a gigantic customer for a very long time.”

“I don't get where all this insanity is coming from,” Altman added.

The response from Altman put all the circulating speculations to rest while assuring that OpenAI has no plans to walk away from this partnership.

The tweet comes as Reuters reported that the ChatGPT maker is not satisfied with Nvidia’s latest AI chips. Therefore, the tech company seeks to explore different alternatives for artificial intelligence interface chips.

Prior to the report, the speculations of a strained relationship between Nvidia and OpenAI have been gaining ground.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s $100 billion investment in the tech firm is on thin ice as the chipmaker stalled the plans of investment meant for running and training OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence models.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the concerns, stating the gigantic investment was “never a commitment.”

“They invited us to invest up to $100 billion and of course, we were, we were very happy and honored that they invited us, but we will invest one step at a time,” Huang added.

But, Nvidia still plans to invest a “great deal of money” in OpenAI, Huang clarified.

The $100 billion massive investment first disclosed in September 2025. Besides Nvidia, OpenAI is still involved in various deals with AMD, Amazon, and other tech firms.

OpenAI is seeking to raise up to $100 billion in funding, putting its valuation at $380 billion, as reported by Reuters.