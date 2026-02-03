‘Abhorrent’ Andrew risks renewed calls for legal action: ‘King Charles, this is my demand’

Amid calls by the Metropolitan Police to reopen an investigation that brings out Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from Palace walls, an expert has also joined the call.

It comes shortly after more than three million more pages were released of the Epstein files, connecting Andrew to three more victims via the 180,000 images and 2,000 videos that followed.

The expert that has issued this demand is none other than The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, and he’s even gone as far as to demand that he be interviewed as well, under caution on his show Palace Reacts. The claims it center around revelations by the Mail on Sunday which state the ex-Duke turned to the Queen's Deputy Press Secretary in 2011, with Virginia Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number for investigation.

But now, with renewed interest and three more images of Andrew on his hands and knees atop the figure of a woman, Mr Eden claims, “the request on its own offers potential grounds for legal action, both in the UK and US.” Because “the idea that public resources might have been used to blacken the name of a victim of sexual exploitation is abhorrent.”

“Not only does it demand the urgent attention of the police – but it also needs to be seen to be investigated,” he pointed out a bit later, saying that “many survivors of the most appalling abuse feel unsafe coming forward to the authorities – and we cannot have a situation where even the suspicion exists that elite members of society have the power to have victims targeted for investigation by serving police officers.”

Because in cases where this is allowed, “is how justice fails, and perpetrators walk free to abuse again.”

Even after having lost his title of prince, his dukedom, his military honors and titles, Mr Eden feels, “the stripping of Andrew's titles looks more and more like a slap on the wrist. Practically every day, we see Andrew riding horses around Windsor - who's paying for that? His allowance - who's paying for that? Enough is enough. Cut him off. King Charles, this is my demand of you.”

“Because if there's a single, solitary penny of tax-payer's money going to that man, it is more than he could ever deserve and more than the people could ever stomach,” he concluded by saying.