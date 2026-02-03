WhatsApp reportedly tests admin profiles to show who posts Channel updates

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow Channel admins to create profiles linked to their updates, making it clear who posted a specific message.

Reportedly, the feature is designed to improve transparency, especially in Channels managed by multiple administrators, without revealing personal phone numbers or contact details.

How do WhatsApp admin profiles work?

To date, WhatsApp Channels do not display whose update it is, even if multiple individuals are managing the same Channel. According to reports, the new admin profile feature will resolve this issue by showing a profile name and picture next to every update.

This feature is expected to be of great use to businesses, media houses, and other organisations that use multiple team members to post updates. By identifying which admin member posted a particular update, the Channels feature can help give credibility to the announcements or promotions made.

According to reports, channel admins will be able to create their admin profile directly from the channel info screen. Once set up, the profile will automatically appear on every update posted by that admin. Each update will display the profile details as they existed at the time of posting.

If the admin later changes their profile name or picture, these changes will only be reflected in future updates. The previous updates will still display the original profile information.