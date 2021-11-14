Digital know-how termed crucial for economic stability

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Saturday that the present is a digital era and economic autonomy is impossible without development in the IT sector.

Speaking at the “Digital Youth Summit 2021 - Pakistan’s Premier Tech Conference” at a local hotel, the governor said: “KP government is keen in providing opportunities to youths for boosting their digital skills.”

He added that KP has potential in agriculture and natural sciences, for which development in digital technologies is the need of time.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Information Technology and Food Muhammad Atif Khan said that connectivity to unserved areas in KP and training of youth in respect of IT sector is the priorities of the provincial government.

He stated that the KP government would spend Rs8 billion on IT training of 100,000 youths to enhance employability and promote economic growth.

Atif added that DYS is characteristically known for gaining innovative ideas and attracting both national and international investors, academia, and improving the IT industry.

KP Information Minister Kamran Bangash stated on the occasion that the KP’s youth lack soft digital skills and are unable to market their extensive skills. He added that there needed to be the creation of linkages between youths and the job market.

On the occasion, KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah appreciated the DYS for creating an opportunity to connect with the youths. He also expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s extensive technical support for the creation of jobs for youths.

During the summit, IT sector specialists exchanged views and their experiences on the topics of Building of a Tech Ecosystem in Peshawar, Fireside Chat: China’s Experience, Venture Capital for Economic Growth, Enabling Digital Pakistan, Digital Platforms for Tourism, Enabling Women’s Entrepreneurship and Youth in the newly merged Districts to name a few.