‘Lack of contact from Iran govt astonishing’

VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was "astonishing" that he has had no contact with the new Iranian government over several important outstanding issues since it took office.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had been hoping to visit Iran before the next meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors starts on November 22 but made clear on Friday that he was disappointed that no invitation had yet been forthcoming. Grossi’s latest comments come as diplomats prepare for international talks in Vienna to restart later this month on the restoration of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In parallel with those efforts, the IAEA has been trying to resolve several other issues with Iran, including restrictions on some of its inspections activities imposed earlier this year.

Grossi visited Tehran in September where he clinched a deal over access to surveillance equipment but had hoped to return soon afterwards to have further discussions with the government of President Ebrahim Raisi, who took office in August.