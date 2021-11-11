Flesh and bones

In 2018, China established a waste-food processing facility in Shandong province. This wastage poses serious challenges to food security and the economic and environmental sustainability. Earlier reports also suggested that over 30 million tonnes of food is wasted in Pakistan every year. On the other hand, in the 2021 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan ranked 92nd out of 116 countries. In light of all these facts, the government should emulate the example of China.

People should also take an active part in creating awareness for minimising food wastage in homes and restaurants. There may be various measures taken to reduce food wastage. People should purchase only what is needed. Customers in restaurants should avoid ordering too much food, while restaurants can introduce options of small servings.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad