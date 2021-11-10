Junagarh Black Day walk held

Islamabad : Muslim Institute in connection with the Junagarh Black Day organised a walk here on Tuesday.

Amongst distinguished speakers at the walk were Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute, Kanwar Dilshad, Former Federal Secretary Election Commission, Amb­Assador R Salahudin Chaudhry and Ms. Ayesha Masood Malik.

The walk was attended by various university students, teachers, scholars, politicians, and people from different walks of life. Participants were carrying play cards and banners written with slogans “India Quit Junagadh”, “Kashmir, Junagadh, Khalistan”, “We did not forget Junagadh”.

Speakers while addressing the participants of the rally emphasized the need to propagate the issue of Junagadh. They further told the public that at the time of partition of the subcontinent, in accordance with the India Act 1947, princely states were given the freedom to either join Pakistan or India or remain independent. Accession of Junagadh was one of the cherished dreams of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The then sovereign of the Junagadh State acceded to Pakistan after consulting and taking into confidence Junagadh State Council and jointly signed the instrument of accession with Quaid-e-Azam on 15 September, 1947. Therefore, in accordance with international law, Junagadh is the territory of Pakistan since 15 September 1947. The State remained the part of Pakistan till November 9 and Pakistani flag remained hoisted on the State buildings of Junagadh for two months. India forcibly entered forces into the State on November 9 and illegally occupied the territory.

They further said that the Junagadh State was the first violation of Pakistani territory by India. Junagadh issue is one of the oldest outstanding agendas on the United Nations which needs immediate resolution. India is not a country but a region where different nations live and they all have the right to freedom. Indian nationalism is merely a fraud and all nations in India have right to freedom. Speakers further highlighted the need to educate our youngsters regarding the history and issue of Junagadh. Government of Pakistan should fight this case just like Kashmir especially at international forums. Establishment of Junagadh house in Islamabad was especially demanded by the speakers. The Government should commemorate Junagadh Black Day on November 9.

They further emphasised that our foreign office should establish a special desk on Junagadh dedicated the research and propagation of Junagadh issue. There is a dire need that the international community should support the case of Junagadh and condemn the violation committed by India.