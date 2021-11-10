DRC resolves 21 disputes

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that the Dispute resolution council (DRC) of capital police has successfully resolved 21 disputes of different nature.
He said while reviewing the performance of the ‘Dispute Resolution Council.’ So far, the dispute resolution council received 28 applications related to disputes of various nature, he said adding that the council also returned Rs2.3 million disputed money to the citizens. He added that out of these cases 11 were related to family disputes, 16 were of transaction of money and one case was of miscellaneous nature. To provide relief to the people, IGP Islamabad told that the council has been set up in Islamabad which is looking into the cases of civil nature including domestic and monetary disputes and other cases of miscellaneous nature.
