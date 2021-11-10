European Tour rebrands as DP World Tour amid major changes

DUBAI: The European Tour announced on Tuesday it would mark its 50th anniversary next year with a raft of changes including rebranding as the DP World Tour.

The 2022 season will also see the circuit co-sanction three events with the PGA Tour as part of golf’s two major tours’ “strategic alliance”.

All tournaments solely sanctioned by the World Tour will offer prize money of at least $2 million and see the year’s total prize money break $200 million for the first time.