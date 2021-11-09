Persistent victimisation of Pakistan by FATF

In a shocking move, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) once again retained Pakistan on the grey list on October 21, 2021, while stating that Pakistan has made good progress in completing the required action items for removal from the list. FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer announced that Pakistan will remain on its increased monitoring list, also called the grey list.

According to the president, Pakistan has two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 action plan items in which 30 of the items are addressed. Against the continuous victimisation of Pakistan, I wrote two letters on November 2, 2021; one to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the other to President FATF. In the letter to Prime Minister, I have urged him to file a petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the FATF's discrimination and continued victimisation of Pakistan since some inimical countries are using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives. In my letter to President FATF Dr Marcus Pleyer, I have conveyed grave concerns of the Pakistani nation over the discrimination against Pakistan and stressed to initiate proceedings against India for money-laundering and terror financing and to investigate the Indian foreign minister's confessional statement of influencing FATF.

The continued victimisation of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is of great concern to the people of Pakistan since it is damaging not only the country's economy but also its credibility internationally. Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018 and in every plenary session, FATF decides that Pakistan will continue to remain on the increased monitoring list–grey list. It is now crystal clear that some inimical countries are using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives.

It is discrimination against Pakistan especially when our compliance is more than 88% in fulfilling the demands of FATF. As per the available details, other countries as compared to Pakistan have a higher percentage of non-compliance to FATF yet these are enjoying absolute immunity.

It was astonishing to note that USA has a non-compliance of 22.5%, Georgia 32.5%, Russia 12.5%, France 25%, Israel 12.5%, Japan 27.5%, South Korea 20%, Sri Lanka 22.5% etc. Similarly, India has failed to meet the targets given by the FATF yet no proceeding was initiated against it. Pakistan has the right to know as to why this discrimination is against it when countries with a higher percentage of non-compliance to FATF are not placed in the grey list while Pakistan continues to be victimised without cogent reasons. Moreover, how a country like USA can be entertained as a complainant which is itself non-compliant to FATF? I have been urging since day first and once again I strongly urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct the ministry of law and the ministry of foreign affairs to file a petition/complaint to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the FATF's discrimination and continued victimisation of Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan must adopt an offensive policy instead of remaining defensive as I believe that FATF will continue to place Pakistan on its enhanced monitoring list unless we bring its discrimination to ICJ for justice.

It should be brought in the knowledge of ICJ, UN and the international community that despite fulfilling 88% of the required compliance of the targets given by FATF yet Pakistan has not been removed from the grey list. Pakistan remained short by 12% and yet it was decided not to remove it from the grey list.

I am on record with FATF that India is behind keeping Pakistan in the 'grey list' duly complained by the USA. I had earlier apprehended that FATF was not going to take Pakistan out of its grey list due to political pressure and influence by some countries. This secret of keeping Pakistan continuously in the grey list has been unveiled by the Indian foreign minister's confessional statement wherein he had proudly claimed ‘Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi ensured that Pakistan remained on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept on the grey list.’

The Indian foreign minister's confessional statement vindicates Pakistan's firm stance that FATF is being influenced politically and has fallen for the negative propaganda by India against Pakistan. The Indian foreign minister's statement also proves the discrimination of FATF.

The above confession of the Indian foreign minister has put a big question on the integrity and transparency of FATF. This claim of the Indian foreign minister confirms the Indian involvement in pushing Pakistan into the FATF’s grey list. Unfortunately, neither FATF has yet taken any action against the Indian minister to prove its neutrality nor the government of Pakistan has moved any complaint against FATF after the Indian foreign minister’s confessional statement.

It is prejudice at the end of FATF that despite clear evidence of involvement in terror financing, money-laundering and even in heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is being spared and no legal action was being initiated against it by FATF. The FATF should investigate the confessional statement of the Indian minister by its special team to expose the truth and consider taking the name of Pakistan out of the grey list without further loss of time.

Now is the time for Pakistan to abandon its defensive policy and consider implementing viable proposals as the only way to get Pakistan off the grey list is a counter-offensive policy.

The writer is former Interior Minister of Pakistan, author of five books, Chairman Institute of Research & Reforms (IRR) Islamabad/ Global Eye. He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter @Senrehmanmalik, WhatsApp +923325559393