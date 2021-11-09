Global convergence needed to avoid Afghan crisis: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ms Marta Morgan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration for humanitarian help in Afghanistan were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes long-term and multi-domain enduring relationships with Canada. The COAS reiterated the need for global convergence in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis. The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability, and pledged to play her role for improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
