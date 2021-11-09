Huge cache of arms recovered in Bajaur

KHAR: A terror plan was aborted after a huge cache of heavy and light arms was recovered in a joint action by the law-enforcing agencies in the hilly Aseel Targhao area in Barang tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the personnel of district police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces in a joint operation raided the hideouts of terrorists in the mountainous Aseel Targhao area in Barang tehsil.

The law enforcers seized heavy and light weapons and ammunition, including rocket launchers, guns, hand-grenades, pistols, daggers, improvised explosive devices (IED) and explosives during the action.

However, there was no report about the presence of terrorists at the hideouts or clash with the law enforcers.It seemed the terrorists had abandoned the weapons at their hideouts before the major operation was launched.