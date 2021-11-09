Customs seize 109kg hashish coming from Peshawar

The Collectorate of Customs enforcement staff have seized 109 kilogrammes of hashish and a white Toyota Corolla.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said the staff of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Customs House, Karachi, foiled an attempt to smuggle 109 kilogrammes of contraband hashish worth millions of rupees.

The anti-smuggling staff had received a credible information that a huge cache of hashish would be smuggled through a white Toyota Corolla coming from Peshawar that would enter Karachi through Ranipur, Saeedabad and Hyderabad. Consequently, a team was constituted to foil the attempt. The said car was identified at the Customs Choke Point, Super Highway, Karachi, and successfully intercepted it.

However, the driver got off the vehicle and fled. The staff refrained from firing for general public safety as the area was crowded. Subsequently, the car was thoroughly searched and 109 kilogrammes of fine quality hashish was found concealed in different cavities of the car. The value of the contraband and vehicle was estimated to be nearly Rs20 million.