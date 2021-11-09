Haroon wins gold for Pakistan in COAS Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Khan made the country proud by edging out Mehadi Ishaq (Iran) by the barest of margins in the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo (G-1) Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex Monday.

Haroon exhibited his martial arts combat talent by beating Iran’s top aspirant in the 58KG category 26-24 points to win the first gold for the country.

Haroon and Mehadi were evenly matched throughout three rounds, unleashing some exciting array of high-scoring head-kicks. Haroon took lead in the first round and then extended it to 17-12 points.

In the third and final round, the Iranian fighter changed his strategy. With less than 60 seconds left on the clock, Mehadi took six consecutive points reducing the margin to 22-20. Haroon stayed cool to keep an upper hand winning the fight by 26-24 points.

Kazakhstan was leading the table at the end of the second day with four gold medals. Croatia were on their heels with two gold medals. Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan graced the occasion as a chief guest.

POA Secretary General Khalid Mahmood, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, South Asian Taekwondo Federation President Omar Saeed, President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Lt Col (r) Wasim Ahmed Janjua other dignities also witnessed competitions in the championship.

Results: Male Events: Under-54 Kg (Fin Weight): Gold: Omer Sharaky (Egypt), Silver: Tenzeel Hasanat (Pakistan), Bronze: Ahmed Jawad Zazai (Afghanistan), Mohammad Atif Yaqoob (Afghanistan).

Under-87 (Middle Weight): Gold: Ali Al Hashmi (Oman), Silver: Mohammad Ashraf (Afghanistan), Bronze: Rahat Ullah (Pakistan), Mohammad Iqbal (Pakistan).

Female Events: Under-57 Kg (Feather Weight): Gold: Glasnovic Nikita (Croatia), Silver: Noor Rehman (Pakistan Green), Bronze: Aleem Anusha (Pakistan Air Force), Aqsa Shafqat (Pakistan WAPDA).

Under-46 Kg (Fin Weight): Gold: Aidana Yedibayeva (Kazakhstan), Silver: Asifa Ali (Pakistan), Bronze: Esha Safdar (Pakistan), Samrah Bibi (Pakistan).

Under-62 (Light Weight): Gold: Zahadyra Khairullina (Kazakhstan), Silver: Diana Absenove (Kazakhstan), Bronze: Iqra Javed (Pakistan), Zoya Sabir (Pakistan).

Under-49 (Fly Weight): Gold: Nuray Bauyrzhanova (Kazakhstan), Silver: Iram Ali (Pakistan), Bronze: Kainat Kainat (Pakistan), Ravina Rasheed (Pakistan).

Under-73 (Middle Weight): Gold: Cansel Deniz (Kazakhstan), Silver: Ghulam Fatima (Pakistan), Bronze: Asia Iqbal (Pakistan), Ayesha Sajid (Pakistan).