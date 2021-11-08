Pemra directs TV channels to show Pakistan’s map before airing 9pm bulletin

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed all public and private news channels to show the political map of Pakistan before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on a daily basis.
In a notification, the Pemra said all the news channels (both public and private) have to flash the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on a regular basis.
The media regulatory authority directed the satellite TV channel licensees to comply with the direction in letter and spirit without fail. The entire satellite TV channel licensees (News and Current Affairs regional language) are, therefore, directed to comply with the above-mentioned recommendation in letter and spirit without fail, the notification stated.
