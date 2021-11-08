 
Monday November 08, 2021
Distinction in SSC Exams

By Bureau report
November 08, 2021

PESHAWAR: Maaz Anwar of Cadet College Kohat has topped the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Kohat, held for secondary school certificate examination. Maaz Anwar obtained 546 marks, out of 550, in the 9th grade exam.