 
close
Monday November 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Croatia scoop opening gold in COAS Taekwondo

By Our Correspondent
November 08, 2021
Croatia scoop opening gold in COAS Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Croatia’s Glasnovic scooped up the opening gold in the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo (G-1) Championship at the Liaquat Gymnasium here Sunday.

Glasnovic won the medal in the Under-68kg featherweight category. Zain Hikmatullah (Afghanistan) took silver while Mohammad Othman (Jordon) and Eyad Barakat (Egypt) shared bronze medals meant for the semi-final losers.

Results: Under-68kg featherweight Gold: Glasnovic (Croatia); Silver: Zain Hikmatullah (Afghanistan); Bronze: Mohammad Othman (Jordon), Eyad Barakat (Egypt).

Under-54kg fin-weight: Gold: Omer Sharaky (Egypt); Silver: Tenzeel Hasanat (Pakistan); Bronze: Ahmed Jawad Zazai (Afghanistan), Mohammad Atif Yaqoob (Afghanistan).

Female events: Under-57kg featherweight: Gold: Glasnovic Nikita (Croatia); Silver: Noor Rehman (Pakistan Green); Bronze: Aleem Anusha (Pakistan Air Force), Aqsa Shafqat (Pakistan Wapda).

Under-46kg fin-weight: Gold: Aidana Yedibayeva (Kazakhstan); Silver: Asifa Ali (Pakistan); Bronze: Esha Safdar (Pakistan), Samrah Bibi (Pakistan).