Croatia scoop opening gold in COAS Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Croatia’s Glasnovic scooped up the opening gold in the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo (G-1) Championship at the Liaquat Gymnasium here Sunday.

Glasnovic won the medal in the Under-68kg featherweight category. Zain Hikmatullah (Afghanistan) took silver while Mohammad Othman (Jordon) and Eyad Barakat (Egypt) shared bronze medals meant for the semi-final losers.

Results: Under-68kg featherweight Gold: Glasnovic (Croatia); Silver: Zain Hikmatullah (Afghanistan); Bronze: Mohammad Othman (Jordon), Eyad Barakat (Egypt).

Under-54kg fin-weight: Gold: Omer Sharaky (Egypt); Silver: Tenzeel Hasanat (Pakistan); Bronze: Ahmed Jawad Zazai (Afghanistan), Mohammad Atif Yaqoob (Afghanistan).

Female events: Under-57kg featherweight: Gold: Glasnovic Nikita (Croatia); Silver: Noor Rehman (Pakistan Green); Bronze: Aleem Anusha (Pakistan Air Force), Aqsa Shafqat (Pakistan Wapda).

Under-46kg fin-weight: Gold: Aidana Yedibayeva (Kazakhstan); Silver: Asifa Ali (Pakistan); Bronze: Esha Safdar (Pakistan), Samrah Bibi (Pakistan).