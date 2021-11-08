Baseless blame game

This refers to the news report ‘No personal feud with two families’ (November 5). The reason the prime minister gave as to why he didn't want to shake hands with the opposition leader is mildly amusing. According to him, it would be tantamount to accepting corruption as a norm.

One is compelled to ask: who has given the prime minister the authority to presume someone guilty of corruption? If someone is accused of corruption, the incumbent government should provide and present substantive evidences of the charges in the courts of law to establish authenticity of their claims. Besides, the prime minister is himself guilty of a number of crimes that he speaks against, even though he does not acknowledge them. When one looks at the way the current regime has handled economic affairs, one is compelled to think the prime minister needs to work to fulfil his own responsibilities first. Needless to say, inflation and unemployment are off the charts. The incumbent government should chalk out a plan on how to reduce inflation and provide jobs instead of getting involved in a blame game against the opposition.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock