Sunday November 07, 2021
World

Rally for Georgia’s jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

By AFP
November 07, 2021

RUSTAVI, Georgia: Thousands of Georgians rallied on Saturday for the jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili as fears grew for his health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks.

Waving Georgian flags and chanting Saakashvili’s name, protesters gathered on Saturday evening outside the prison in Georgia’s southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is held.

Georgia’s president from 2004-2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 upon his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 37 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated.