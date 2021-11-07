Rally for Georgia’s jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

RUSTAVI, Georgia: Thousands of Georgians rallied on Saturday for the jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili as fears grew for his health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks.
Waving Georgian flags and chanting Saakashvili’s name, protesters gathered on Saturday evening outside the prison in Georgia’s southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is held.
Georgia’s president from 2004-2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 upon his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 37 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated.
LONDON: Former British Prime Minister John Major on Saturday attacked fellow Conservative Boris Johnson's handling of...
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world’s most populous nation, heads a pivotal...
GLASGOW: Thousands of climate protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow on Saturday to take part in worldwide...
WASHINGTON: The US State Department announced late on Friday it would offer up to $5 million each for information that...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday he supported compensation for families of immigrants separated...
TEHRAN: Iran told Russia on Saturday that Western governments should be "realistic" when nuclear talks resume later...