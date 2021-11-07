COAS Open Taekwondo gets under way

ISLAMABAD: The G-1 Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship got under way at the Liaquat Gymnasium here Saturday evening.

More than 450 athletes and officials from 15 countries are participating in the event that carries ranking points.

The opening ceremony was marked by an exciting display of taekwondo show and enthralled the crowd with some exciting moves.

Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) declared the tournament open.

Apart from Pakistan, there are athletes from Afghanistan, Albania, Nepal, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), El-Salvador, Croatia, and WT Refugee team.