Peshawar varsity seminar: Samina Alvi concerned at rising rate of breast cancer

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar, in collaboration with North-West General Hospital, organized a one-day breast cancer awareness seminar on Friday, with First Lady Samina Arif Alvi as the chief guest.

A large number of students and professors from Jinnah College, College of Home Economics and other departments attended the event.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees and other officers and students gave a warm welcome to the guest.

Expressing concern over the rising rate of breast cancer, the first lady said that scanning was the only solution to reduce the death rate in the disease, adding that the sooner the disease is diagnosed, the better it can be treated.

She added that the media, NGOs and all sections of the society must work together to intensify the efforts to tackle the disease.

Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, in his introductory remarks, said that it’s a great moment for University of Peshawar, especially for the female students that Samina Arif Alvi had covered important topics like breast cancer in her speech.

Highlighting the steps being taken for the awareness of the students, the vice-chancellor said the University of Peshawar was making efforts to provide better education as well as clean environment and facilities to the students.

Dr Shandana Khan of North-West General Hospital performed breast implantation at the ceremony.

In a presentation, Dr Zia-ur-Rehman, chief executive North-West General Hospital, thanked First Lady Samina Arif Alvi for joining the programme and said that today, through the University of Peshawar, an important message was reaching everyone that timely medical check-ups can prevent major problems in the future.