Chinese envoy, defence attaché meet COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, and incoming Chinese Defence Attaché, Major General Yang Yang, called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the GHQ on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. General Bajwa reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability. The COAS congratulated the incoming Defence Attache for assuming his new appointment and appreciated efforts of his predecessor. The visiting dignitaries thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.
