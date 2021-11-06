Russian diplomat found dead in Berlin

Berlin: A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country’s embassy in Berlin, it emerged on Friday. The man, whose lifeless body was recovered on October 19 on the pavement by police, had apparently fallen to his death from the embassy complex, according to the Spiegel weekly which first reported the case.
Marib, Yemen: The military coalition in Yemen said on Friday it has killed another 126 Huthi rebels in the past 24...
Paris: President Emmanuel Macron’s former bodyguard received a three-year sentence on Friday for assaulting two...
Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pledged to “get to the bottom” of so-called “Havana...
Berlin: Efforts by German parties to form a new government to succeed Angela Merkel’s coalition have run into...
Tunis: A Tunisian judge on Friday issued an international warrant to summon Paris-based former president Moncef...
Paris: French bishops said on Friday they accepted that the Catholic church bore an “institutional responsibility”...