World

Russian diplomat found dead in Berlin

By AFP
November 06, 2021
Berlin: A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country’s embassy in Berlin, it emerged on Friday. The man, whose lifeless body was recovered on October 19 on the pavement by police, had apparently fallen to his death from the embassy complex, according to the Spiegel weekly which first reported the case.