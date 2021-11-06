Karachi United claim hard-fought win in PPFL

ISLAMABAD: Karachi United Friday overcame Huma Club Islamabad 1-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at the Municipal Stadium.

Two teams fought well and were 0-0 at the end of the first half. Muhammad Noor scored the lone goal for Karachi United in the 84th minute. Azan and Sumair played well for Karachi United while Maab Ali was outstanding for the losers.

Khaleequz Zaman received a yellow card for Huma Club in the 62nd minute. Adnan Anjuman supervised the match while Mehboob Ali and Majid Khan assisted him.