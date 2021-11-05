Punjab health minister visits dengue ward in Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the dengue ward and skills lab at Ganga Ram Hospital Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan apprised the minister of arrangements in the hospital. The health minister said, “dengue patients are being well looked after at the Ganga Ram Hospital”.

The UNFPA is providing support in establishment of Skills Lab and IT Lab, conference room and library skills lab will provide training to doctors, she added. Students of nursing college and midwifery college will get training from here. She said cleanliness was satisfactory at the Ganga Ram Hospital, adding, gynae ward has adequate facilities here.